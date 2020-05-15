Campbell County Memorial Hospital lab tech Jessie Baker, from left, histotech Melissa Osborne and lab tech Karen Austin greet a C-130 from the Wyoming Air National Guard as it flies over the hospital as part of a to salute health care professionals Friday morning.
A light drizzle of morning rain on Friday morning couldn't deter Campbell County Memorial Hospital staff or hundreds of local residents to fill parking lots around the hospital to watch as a C-130 from the Wyoming Air National Guard fly over the building.
The flyover, which happened at 10:18 a.m., two minutes ahead of schedule, was part of a salute to health care professionals is led by Operation American Resolve, a nationwide salute to all those supporting the COVID-19 response effort.
