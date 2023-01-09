Two men were arrested after getting into a fight at the Sundance Lounge Friday night.
Police responded to the bar for the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, a 39-year-old man was on the back of a 27-year-old man and was hitting him. They were able to separate the two, said Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson.
