Councilman Shay Lundvall is running for mayor.
Lundvall, 38, was first elected to the City Council to represent Ward 3 in 2016. In 2020, he resigned, but he was elected back to that seat later that year.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Windy with rain showers this evening. Then mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Windy with rain showers this evening. Then mostly clear conditions overnight. Low 38F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: May 12, 2022 @ 4:59 pm
Councilman Shay Lundvall is running for mayor.
Lundvall, 38, was first elected to the City Council to represent Ward 3 in 2016. In 2020, he resigned, but he was elected back to that seat later that year.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(2) comments
You have our vote, Shay!
You mean the same guy that recently broke open meeting laws?! No thanks!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.