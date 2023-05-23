 Skip to main content
From COVID to diplomas, 475 graduate in Gillette

Thunder Basin High School Graduation
Graduates enter the Wyoming Center as Thunder Basin High School’s commencement ceremony begins Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.

 Ed Glazar

The colors inside the Wyoming Center went from blue to purple all within a few hours Sunday as each graduating class took the time to celebrate in its own way.

Thunder Basin High School Graduation
Graduates listen to a speech Sunday during Thunder Basin High School’s commencement ceremony at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Thunder Basin High School Graduation
Delanee Paul holds up her phone to give Rebecca Robinson, a graduate’s grandmother, a view of Thunder Basin High School’s commencement ceremony Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Thunder Basin High School Graduation
A graduate walks back to her seat with a rose and a diploma Sunday during Thunder Basin High School’s commencement ceremony at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Thunder Basin High School Graduation
Graduate Ayden Kniffen winks as speeches are delivered Sunday during Thunder Basin High School’s commencement ceremony at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Thunder Basin High School Graduation
Graduates toss a golf ball around Spirit Hall as they wait for Thunder Basin High School’s commencement ceremony to begin Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Thunder Basin High School Graduation
Graduates turn their tassels Sunday during Thunder Basin High School’s commencement ceremony at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Thunder Basin High School Graduation
Graduates take a group photo as they wait inside Spirit Hall for Thunder Basin High School’s commencement ceremony to begin Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
Graduate Haylyn Schmidt walks with her diploma during Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
Graduates watch their classmates walk the stage for their diplomas Sunday during Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
Caps fly as graduates celebrate the end of Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
Graduates Sydney Anderson, right, and Mari Bouzis hug as Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony comes to a close Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
A graduate scans the crowd Sunday during Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
One of more than 250 graduates listens to speeches during Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
Valedictorian Lauren Lynde gives a speech during Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
Graduate Jadeyn Snyder plays the National Anthem during Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.
Campbell County High School Graduation
Campbell County High School’s commencement ceremony Sunday at Cam-plex in Gillette.

