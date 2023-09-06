First class: CCHS class of 1973 returns to stomping grounds, leaves behind history

Joey Gutierres and Tony Mullins stood on the second floor of Campbell County High School eyeing the new flight of stairs and landing below.
Construction was still ongoing at the high school but for the two seniors, the idea seemed sound.
“Mullins looks at me and I said, ‘yeah, I think I’m gonna jump off this,’” Gutierres recalled.
His landing was fluid, absorbing the shock of the jump before he waited for his classmate to make his way down. But Mullins’s jump didn’t have the perfect ending.
“He hits the ground and rolls,” Gutierres said, using his hands to demonstrate the motion. “Boom, boom, boom.”
Eventually, Mullins stood up, hanging onto lockers as he made his way down the hallway that seemed so much longer than it had before. Gutierres joshed him the whole way down, not quite believing his friend had done much damage — not until Mullins showed up to a dance that night with a cast.
“We go way back,” Gutierres said with a quick shake of his head and a hearty chuckle.
The story also brought laughter to the group gathered around Gutierres in front of the now 50-year-old high school Saturday morning. The crew was made up of the past student body and class presidents, along with the rebellious jumper and a photographer who captured many of the memories that now lie inside the pages of the Class of 1973 yearbook.
It was one of many stories shared Saturday as the first class to graduate at the then newly completed high school came together to celebrate their 50-year reunion. While the behind-the-scenes impact of the alumni is found in the changing of a hair policy and dress code, Humphrey, the camel guarding the doors at Campbell County High now also sports a visible mark that the group left for passersby to see.
Changing times
Barb Reed remembers being part of the walkout.
“We just walked out and sat on the cars in the parking lot,” she said.
The walkout was due to a hair policy at the time that especially affected men. The youth had to keep their hair freshly clipped so that it wouldn’t touch the collar of their shirts, Gutierres said. His long dark hair now flows down his back, at odds with the strict policy he followed for years.
Ultimately, the students ended up rewriting a policy that was accepted by the school board. That win was significant for the seniors who were also experiencing a lot of change at the time.
Trish Morgan McDonald remembers a bittersweet feeling when the class was moved into the new school their senior year. Her siblings and family members had graduated from the old high school, what’s now Twin Spruce Junior High.
“My siblings, my dad graduated from there, my aunts and uncles graduated from there,” she said. “So that was heartbreaking.”
The switch for seniors brought a change in history that others don’t often have. It was a beginning of new traditions for Campbell County High School students, filled with moments like the popularity of bell bottom jeans and rock ‘n’ roll coming on the scene.
Leaving history behind
Jim Donald stood with Pink Floyd’s “The Dark Side of the Moon” vinyl in hand, throwing a plaid shirt over his clothes. He also put faux tape around a few of his fingers.
“I was wearing a brown-checkered shirt. I have to put the same shirt on,” he explained. “And I’d had tape around my fingers. I’d just smashed them a few days before in a door. I have to be realistic.”
As he found his place at the front of the group, much like where he was 50 years ago, all eyes turned skyward, looking up at a drone that was set to recreate the class photo that graces the inside cover of their yearbook. Smiles and waves made their way up to technology that didn’t exist when they were children.
Technology is only one of the vast differences the Camel-proud group spoke to Saturday. Others included the building of the interstate, homes and businesses that have grown the coal mining town into the third-largest city in Wyoming by population.
But Donald hopes some things also haven’t changed. He hopes a love of rock ‘n’ roll still thrives.
Given the popularity of the classic Pink Floyd album, his plan was to paint the design onto Humphrey as a nod to the past. Humphrey now rocks the design on his back and the names of class members at the reunion splashed across his front.
The lives behind those names have changed since they last walked the halls of CCHS but with their return, stories the building witnessed in its first year of life came back. Faces the walls had seen before returned, more lined with age and experience, but still recognizable by the timbre of a voice or unchanged laughter.
If walls could speak, it’s unknown what other stories they’d have to share about the 50-year veterans who joined forces over the weekend but those faces and names all have one overarching theme in common: This was the Class of 1973.
