A spool of pump cable valued at $34,000 is believed to have been stolen March 5 from Water System Drilling.
A 66-year-old man reported the theft Tuesday, telling Sheriff’s deputies that suspicious tire tracks were found March 6, leading to the belief that pump cable had been stolen the day before but not noticed missing until after the fact, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Dan Maul.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.