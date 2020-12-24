Christmas is a special steeped in tradition for many families.
During most years, it's a time for people to travel to see their loved ones and exchange pleasantries and presents.
But the COVID-19 pandemic has changed a lot of things this year, including the ability for people in assisted living facilities to be with their friends and families.
In Gillette, Legacy and Living Rehabilitation Center resident Dinah Richardson said she feels blessed despite the current circumstances, which include near total isolation for residents for more than nine months.
Last December, she celebrated Christmas with some of her family in Colorado.
"At that point, I wasn't doing too well," she said her health. "I had a small stroke. Things kind of went downhill, which is why I came here in March."
Richardson was one of the first people quarantined at the Legacy.
Most of the residents at the Legacy see their families through a window, "but I feel as if most of us are blessed because the families do come to visit," Richardson said. "They shower us with gifts, cards, phone calls and all kinds of things."
'It's just unprecedented times'
For family members like Peggy Fraser, Christmas Day on Friday will be difficult.
In past years, Fraser and her 91-year-old mother Lily Dudrey would go to a Christmas Eve church service, then visit with family and exchange gifts Christmas Day.
A year ago, Dudrey was at Fraser's home in Moorcroft where she saw her now 21-month-old great-grandson Paxton.
“Last year, he just (gave) us hours of entertainment, running all over,” Fraser said, adding that it is sad Dudrey won’t be able to see him in person this year. “This is the first year we’ve never really been together. She’s 91 years old. I wish it would get better.”
Fraser took her mother to the Legacy in April just after the start of the pandemic, and since then they have only spoken to each other during window visits and with Echo Connect, a smart speaker device. The exception was in late September, when Fraser was able to see her mom outside in the flesh, albeit at a table with more than 6 feet of distance between them.
It was a sign that maybe things were beginning to improve and perhaps it would only be a matter of time when families could in some way physically embrace their loved ones.
Then the number of COVID-19 cases in Campbell County skyrocketed in the fall, including multiple deaths at the Legacy, which put the kibosh on outdoor visits and group activities.
“It’s very sad, but I know she’s safe and well,” Fraser said. “Echo has saved us. I’m grateful for technology because I can’t get in there.
"(But) I want to hold her hand. I miss that the most. We will call her on Christmas. Even though she can’t be in the house, we can see her and she can see the kids. It’s just unprecedented times.”
Richardson will use the phone and online Zoom app to talk to loved ones in Seattle and Colorado over the holidays.
"You know that's an amazing piece of technology," she said about being able to take face-to-face from a distance, even if you can't be together physically. "We can almost feel we are there. Hopefully a lot of people are able to do that."
Doing the best possible
The Legacy has done much to keep residents’ spirits up during a difficult and extended pandemic.
Walk inside the Legacy and it looks like a winter wonderland.
"The whole place is decorated just amazingly," Richardson said. "There are all kinds of decorations. If you walk through here and count (the) Christmas trees you would come up with amazing numbers."
Residents have decorations in their rooms, Richardson and Dudrey, who put up small trees.
Aside from creating a festive atmosphere, the Legacy put on its annual Secret Santa Adopt-a-Resident program where people adopted residents and bought them Christmas presents.
In the past, people would go inside the Legacy and pick a tag off a tree, fulfill things from the wish list and return the packages in time for Christmas. The Legacy changed it this year and put the “tags” online.
“We talked about the resident wish list on Facebook and people commented, emailed, called or texted (wanting) to adopt that resident. There are some very generous companies and individuals who adopted,” said Dane Joslyn, Campbell County Health spokeswoman.
Bright Beginnings Day Care was among those who did. It bought presents for four residents who requested items like blankets, shampoo, clothing and small Coca-Cola bottles.
“We feel like they've had it the roughest of all the rest of us with not being able to see their families and go out and do things,” said Jerika Sargent, Bright Beginnings Day Care director. ”We just thought it would be kind and teach our children how to give back to our community and give back to others.”
In years past, residents gathered in the living room like a family and received their presents. Because of the virus, however, the gifts will be delivered to their rooms on Christmas Eve.
Residents also received cards from the community, including some from a group of sixth grade students at Wagonwheel Elementary School.
Richardson said they were "very touching, very well written. I think that Christmas has been made very special this year by everyone."
Along with holiday gifts, residents were recently treated to a Christmas steak dinner and received crocheted stockings with treats in them from the Campbell County Health Medical Records Department.
Families also were able to drop off presents at the Legacy.
"They allow that. They’ve been good about that," Fraser said.
Richardson is appreciative of all the support.
"Gillette is an amazing place. If people are in need, all they have to do is reach out a little bit," she said. "In this case, the community reached out to the Legacy. We should be so grateful to everybody in Gillette and Campbell County."
Residents not only received gifts, but can give them as well. They're making a Christmas Facebook video that will be sent to families along with Christmas cards.
Fraser recently received a card with a photo of Dudrey standing in front of a fireplace with her hair done. Fraser took a picture of it and sent it to family members.
"It just made my whole holiday," she said.
'Be appreciative of what you have'
This year could end with a bang for Dudrey and Richardson, because one of their favorite activities, bingo, may be coming back.
"We really miss our bingo," Richardson said.
If the Legacy can resume group activities in the coming days, it plans to put on a New Year's bingo marathon.
"How it actually happens is still to be determined," Joslyn said.
The big prize, in-person family visits, is unlikely to happen in the near future, but with the first COVID-19 vaccine administered in Campbell County last week there appears to be a ray of hope to help during a dark time.
“I guess the best we can hope for is the vaccine so I can get in to see her,” Fraser said. “It’s been a terrible 2020 for so many people. I am grateful she’s safe. I feel for the families who lost people, but I’m glad my mom looks really well.
“I think the biggest lesson is to be appreciative of what you have in your life."
Richardson's Christmas wish is for people to be healthy, "and that COVID keeps going down, down, down and the people that have contacted it get well."
"We still have people here who have it. Hopefully they are strong and are able to fight it off," she said. "My wish is everyone is able to connect with the other residents and also the staff here and just have a good 2021.
"I feel this Christmas I'm pretty blessed. This year we can kind of see the light at the end of the tunnel with the vaccine."
