Campbell County added another 17 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the latest numbers reported by the state health department Wednesday.
There are now 894 confirmed cases and 75 probables in the county, 446 of which are active.
The surge continues across the state as well.
More than 250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added statewide. Wyoming now has 10,288 confirmed cases and 1,848 probables. There are 3,964 active cases in the state.
During the recent spike in cases that has been accumulating all month, hospitalizations kept with that upward trend.
On Oct 1., there were 27 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 throughout the state, according to hospital metrics collected by the Wyoming Department of Health.
As of Oct. 28, there are 104 COVID-19 hospitalizations statewide, with the number of those hospitalized hovering above 100 since Sunday.
Albany County continues to have the most cases in the state with 1,270 total confirmed COVID-19 cases and 152 probables. Laramie County is the next highest with 1,207 (388), followed by Fremont 1,180 (165), Natrona 1,177 (249), Campbell County 894 (75) and Teton 739 (33).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.