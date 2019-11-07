Two new players are in the mix to fill a vacant seat on the Campbell County Health Board of Trustees with a decision perhaps coming as soon as Thursday.
The full board will interview Greg Dougherty and Dustin Martinson at 5 p.m. Thursday in the board room at Campbell County Memorial Hospital.
The candidates submitted their applications around the deadline, which was Sept. 23.
A couple of board members talked with board chairman Dr. Ian Swift individually on the phone between the deadline for residents to submit applications to fill former trustee Randy Hite’s seat and when the interviews with applicants Kristina Leslie and Jeremey McJilton took place Oct. 24.
Swift said other board members told him that Dougherty and Martinson are worthy candidates and if they were to apply ,the board should accept the applications and be considered.
There are no specific laws regarding application deadlines, said CCH attorney Tom Lubnau. “That’s up to the discretion of the board.”
Since there was nothing explicit in the bylaws, “that’s what we elected to do,” Swift said.
Dougherty and Martinson informed the board they were interested in being considered.
Two weeks ago, the hospital board conducted interviews with Leslie and McJilton.
They are both excellent candidates and remain in the running, but the board wanted to give the others a chance because of their experience, Swift said.
There has been a vacancy on the board for almost three months since Hite resigned in August for personal reasons. He had been elected as a trustee in 2012 then re-elected in 2016. Whoever is chosen will serve the remainder of his term, which expires next year.
After Hite’s resignation, the board advertised for the vacancy. Five people applied, but three dropped out leaving only Leslie and McJilton for the board to consider before Dougherty and Martinson’s names surfaced.
The board is scheduled to discuss the vacant seat in an executive session after the interviews. If a decision is not made Thursday it will be sometime Friday, Swift said.
“I really do not want to go into the weekend with this being an issue,” he said.
Ideally, whoever is chosen will have a lot of experience and can help make decisions to guide the hospital moving forward, he said.
