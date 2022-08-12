The Campbell County Fire Department sent multiple trucks, including a water tender, to a grass fire along South Garner Lake Road at about 11 a.m. Friday.
A man at the scene said he was baling grass when his baler caught fire and lit the grass in a field behind Benson Construction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.