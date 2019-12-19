The Campbell County Public Library and Campbell County League of Women Voters are co-sponsoring a free educational program titled “Civics 101: Impeachment,” an opportunity to learn about the impeachment process, at 7 p.m. Jan. 7.
Gillette attorney Doug Dumbrill, a Gillette College adjunct political science professor, will explain the provisions in the U.S. Constitution that set the procedures for the impeachment and removal of a president, as well as the legal basis for applying those provisions. He also will offer insights on impeachment, including its historical basis, constitutional significance and the process it entails.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.