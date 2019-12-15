The number of rigs exploring for oil and natural gas in the U.S. held steady at 799 this past week after a run of losses in previous weeks. Over the past 12 months, oil- and gas-producing states have seen a decline of 272 rigs from the 1,071 counted a year ago.
Houston oilfield services company Baker Hughes reported Friday that 667 rigs drilled for oil this week and 139 for gas.
