The city of Gillette sprung to life Sunday morning and throughout the afternoon hours as the community rallied to celebrate the Fourth of July in style. Thousands filled the downtown streets for the parade and later migrated over to Bicentennial Park for additional Fourth of July festivities and the annual hot dog feed.
While fireworks are banned in Campbell County, the evening featured additional entertainment for youngsters and their families at Morningside Park. 307 Patriots, who saved the Fourth of July events from being canceled last year, will host Fun on the Go with cotton candy, along with Gillette Main Street games at the same location.
Children and their families also enjoyed various vendors like face painting.
For more photos and information regarding the Fourth of July, pick up a copy of the Gillette News Record's print edition Tuesday.
