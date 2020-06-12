The first socially-distanced high school graduation in Gillette happened Friday afternoon as Westwood High School took its turn staging this year’s unique ceremonies to send off the Class of 2020.
For the two family members or guests for each graduate who had tickets to attend in person, there were two seats reserved at least 6 feet from the next pair of chairs. The rest of the guests intermittently lined the fence to watch the ceremony.
At the gate, masks and gloves were available for guests to wear, because even on this big day for graduates the shadow of the COVID-19 pandemic wasn't far in the distance.
The pandemic nearly robbed the seniors of one of the best memories of high school, so just having a graduation outside under the hot sun was welcome.
“It was extremely relieving,” said new Westwood graduate Kalee Parker. “When I finally found out (the ceremony would happen), I was like, ‘Heck yeah!’ I was a little upset about some of the restrictions, but I know with the pandemic going that would happen. ... It made my day, made my month.”
Once the graduates walked across the Gillette College soccer field and filed into their chairs, all spaced well apart, the senior speeches began.
Something unique about Westwood High School, also known as Gillette’s alternative school, is the struggles its students have gone through to achieve their diplomas.
In the first student speech, Colby Bellor painted a picture of what that was like by telling about his journey in and out of Westwood’s halls. He talked about his past issues with substance abuse and the battle that ensued to get to graduation.
"I had a hard time picturing myself graduating from high school in general," Bellor said. "I just never enjoyed school, never liked being at school. But Westwood really helped me get engaged with school."
The final Westwood senior to take the stage was Cassidy Campbell. She sang “Hero” by Mariah Carey in front of a silent crowd that hung on her words as she proudly belted out the most difficult notes with near perfection.
After Principal Kelly Morehead addressed the crowd, it was time for seniors to walk across the stage and receive their diplomas. Instead of turning their tassels on stage, all of the Westwood seniors left the soccer field and lined the sidewalk. At Morehead’s signal, they all turned their tassels at the same time.
The senior class had 115 graduates this year and 106 walked across the stage Friday. Morehead, who has been principal at Westwood High for the last nine years, said this time of year never gets old.
“It was such a relief to be able to give these kids something. It was different, but it was fun and hopefully they’ll always remember,” Morehead said.
