The city has repaired a crack in an 8-inch water line that broke Monday afternoon.
The line cracked around 4 p.m. on Wagensen Avenue and Second Street causing three buildings that house the Gillette News Record, Rain Locker Car Wash and Fuller and Schaedler law offices to lose water service. There were no damages to the properties.
