The Saturday Farmers’ Market will put on its third annual Christmas farmers market from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at Cam-plex Central Pavilion. More than 70 local vendors will sell their homemade, handmade or locally grown and raised products.
A coffee and breakfast bar will be available until gone and photos with Santa Claus begin at noon. A kid/adult photo booth, face painting and large basket raffle giveaways will also be going on.
