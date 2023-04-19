Bus Barn
Buses sit in the lot at the Campbell County School District bus barn in Gillette in August 2022.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Campbell County School District now has land for a new Bus Barn.

Oil Field Trash

How does this location make sense with all but 3 elementary schools south of it, were the multiple rail road crossings factored into this decision at all? This isn't going to be fun for 50 years

GilletteNative

There are better places for a bus barn! Those seniors in that apartment complex will have to look at busses now instead of land that is home to deer and geese. Bad move, commissioners! Use the land to the south since that is where the town is growing!!! This is a stupid idea!

Wyomomma

Not only have to look at the busses but also have to deal with the Exhaust from those busses. I wonder how many times the exhaust fumes set the smoke/carbon alarms off at the hospital from idling during the cold months?.. I agree not a good choice of location.

