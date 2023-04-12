TRESPASSING
HILL VALLEY ROAD: An unidentified woman is suspected of leaving a note inside a man’s pickup truck and potentially targeting his dogs. A 48-year-old man told Sheriff’s deputies Tuesday morning that he suspects a “strange female” seen driving through his neighborhood in an old gray SUV may have left a note in his pickup truck parked behind his home and that she may want to steal his two small dogs, said Lt. Paul Pownall. He said the woman has entered his garage without permission before. It’s unclear what the note, which was written on the back of an old receipt, said. The investigation continues.
600 BLOCK BUTLER-SPAETH ROAD: Three people were given trespass warnings from Pampered Pets at about noon Tuesday after they tried lowballing the 70-year-old store owner on the cost of a gecko. Two women, 21 and 18, and a 23-year-old man tried offering the woman $30 for the gecko, below its listed price, due to how they perceived its health. The woman refused the offer and they refused to leave the store. Police arrived and gave them the trespass warnings, Police Deputy Chief Brent Wasson said.
INTERFERENCE
SOUTH SHELL STATION: A 28-year-old woman was arrested for interference with a peace officer and bond revocation on three original charges of possession of a controlled substance. A Sheriff’s deputy stopped a 46-year-old man for speeding 49 mph in a 45 mph zone on Highway 59 at about 3 a.m. Wednesday. The 28-year-old was found hiding in the back of the SUV and at first identified herself as “Fantasia Sartane.” She was eventually identified by her real name and found to have the outstanding warrants, then was arrested, Pownall said.
DRUGS
100 BLOCK WEST REDWOOD STREET: A 35-year-old man said a 71-year-old woman threatened him after he confronted her about finding meth and a pipe in her home. She allowed police to search and they found about 0.75 grams of meth on her coffee table, less than 0.5 grams of meth in her room and about 0.5 grams of meth in her purse, as well as a meth pipe on the living room floor. She denied the drugs were hers and was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, Wasson said. The relationship between the two is unclear. While investigating, officers contacted a 53-year-old woman with Campbell County warrants for failing to pay on an original charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was arrested on the warrant.
FRAUD
2000 BLOCK ECHETA ROAD: A 28-year-old woman reported that someone fraudulently used her name and information to set up a gas account between November 2021 and June 2022. She learned of it from a debt collector's letter and owes $2,082.23. The investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
BREACH OF PEACE
ALAMO INN: Police arrested a 52-year-old man for use of a controlled substance Tuesday night after earlier reports of the man being verbally aggressive at the motel. Motel staff had asked for the man to be given a trespass notice. When officers contacted him later, he showed signs of drug use. A drug dog indicated on his 2012 Nissan and two straws with meth residue were found inside the car, Wasson said.
DEATH
BUDGET INN EXPRESS: A 58-year-old man was found dead in his hotel room Tuesday. The death is under investigation and there are no signs of foul play, Wasson said.
THEFT
5800 WIGWAM BOULEVARD: Six wooden shipping pallets valued at $300 each were reported stolen from a 35-year-old man’s business. There are no suspects and the investigation is ongoing, Wasson said.
CRASH
BUNNY LANE: A parked 1964 International dump truck is believed to have slipped out of gear and rolled into a 2016 Forest River camper parked on another man’s property. More than $1,000 in damage was done to the 80-year-old’s dump truck and 41-year-old’s camper, Pownall said.
WARRANT
WINGATE HOTEL: A 33-year-old woman was arrested on a Campbell County warrant for engendering children, drug possession and drug use, Pownall said.
