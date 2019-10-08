Zachary Pullen recalls a parent-teacher conference his parents attended when he was young. Zachary is a good student, his parents were told, but he drew too much. For Pullen, his drawing inside and outside of art class evolved into a career as an illustrator. 

Pullen visited schools across Gillette all last week giving talks to elementary schoolers about his life and what led him to becoming an illustrator. 

