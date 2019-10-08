Gusty winds. Snow likely this afternoon. High around 30F. Winds N at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Zachary Pullen draws an illustration as kids file into the gymnasium at Prairie Wind Elementary on Friday. Pullen, an illustrator, is making trips throughout Gillette schools through Wednesday talking to kids about how he became an illustrator.
"This is how I feel about winter, always," Illustrator Zachary Pullen says as he shows off a piece he drew after returning to Wyoming from New York, which unlike Wyoming he says, has four seasons during a visit to Prairie Wind Elementary on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
Zachary Pullen recalls a parent-teacher conference his parents attended when he was young. Zachary is a good student, his parents were told, but he drew too much. For Pullen, his drawing inside and outside of art class evolved into a career as an illustrator.
Pullen visited schools across Gillette all last week giving talks to elementary schoolers about his life and what led him to becoming an illustrator.
