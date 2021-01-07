Campbell County recorded two more novel coronavirus-related deaths Thursday as part of 25 new deaths reported statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The two women both died last month and were residents of a local long-term care facility with health conditions that put them at higher risk of complications from COVID-19, a press release said.
There have now been 38 COVID-19 related deaths in Campbell County since the pandemic began. In Wyoming, there have been 489 deaths, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The county’s 14-day rolling positivity rate has dropped dramatically over the past month or so. In mid-November, Campbell County had a positivity rate above 34%, according to the Wyoming Department of Health. As of Jan. 7, that figure stood at 9.48%, its lowest since Oct. 11.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 2
- Number of probables: 404
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 95
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 3,897
- Number of active cases: 92
- Recoveries: 4,154
- Recoveries in past seven days: 121
- New deaths: 2
- Overall deaths: 38
- Hospitalizations today: 12
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 261
- Number of probables: 6,692
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,466
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 39,476
- Number of active cases: 1,730
- New deaths: 25
- Overall deaths: 489
- Hospitalizations today: 112
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 6,269 (1,076)
Natrona: 5,117 (1,573)
Campbell: 3,897 (404)
Fremont: 3,465 (571)
Albany: 3,230 (325)
Sweetwater: 2,984 (124)
Sheridan: 2,151 (493)
Weston: 398 (85)
Crook: 362 (30)
Johnson: 328 (207)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.