The Campbell County Public Library will host a crocheted rag rug craft class from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 22.
Nancy Venable, the library’s extension services manager and craft enthusiast, will teach adults how to make a crocheted rag rug starting with cutting the fabric and then using simple techniques to complete.
