Since the start of June, the count of coronavirus cases in Campbell County has increased faster than ever.
From March 20, when the first case was reported, through the end of May, there were 18 cases. Two and a half weeks later, that count is up to 33 cases, 12 of which are active.
Jane Glaser, executive director of Campbell County Public Health, said the increase is in cases is mainly due to an increase in testing.
“If you test more, you’re going to find more,” she said. “In the beginning, we weren’t able to test hardly at all. There were many symptomatic people that, if we could’ve tested them, may have tested positive.”
She said it’s possible that the reopening of the economy also is playing a part in the increase.
“I think the more we open up, the more potential there is to see more positives just because we’re out and about more,” she said.
With tourists coming through Campbell County, there also is the potential for the spread from other states.
Glaser said it’s possible that some of the cases last week were a result of Memorial Day celebrations, because it can take up to two weeks for the infection to incubate.
“I think that we are going to learn a lot over the next six weeks, because there’s some pretty big activities planned,” she said.
If there are positive cases linked to last weekend's high school graduations, they would be confirmed about two weeks from now. The Fourth of July and the state GOP convention are two other events Glaser will be keeping an eye on.
Some of the people who tested positive had been staying at home and had minimal contact with other people, while other cases have been out and about in the community, Glaser said. Some are wearing masks and others aren’t.
From the 11 positive cases Campbell County had last week, 95 people had to be quarantined. None were connected to a previous case.
Glaser has received many questions about false positives. Glaser said the tests used by the state and by Campbell County Health are accurate between 95% and 98% of the time, and CCH does quality assurance on its tests daily.
Glaser said Wyoming was fortunate because the pandemic in the United States started on the coasts and the state was able to learn from what was being done in those areas.
“We knew it was contagious, but I don’t think we realized how contagious it can be from someone who is asymptomatic,” she said.
Another thing she learned was that social distancing has made a difference.
“It doesn’t matter what infection it is. Anytime you can separate yourself from exposure, the better it’s going to be,” she said.
