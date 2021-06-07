Campbell County Commissioners have put out their proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-2022 out for public comment, and it’s set to be the county’s smallest budget in a few years.
The budget is set to be $109.8 million, which is down from this current fiscal year’s budget of $114.5 million. The county’s mill levy will be 11.253, which is less than last year and at the same level as 2019.
