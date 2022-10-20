July Fourth
People lay on a blanket watching the fireworks display Fourth of July weekend at Morningside Park. The show capped a day of Fourth of July activities in Gillette.

 News Record File Photo/Ed Glazar

Fireworks will be allowed in Campbell County at the end of the year.

Randy Sinclair of Six Flag Fireworks asked county commissioners to lift the fireworks ban, which is in place all year save for Fourth of July.

