Less than a week after resuming in-person visitation and group activities for its residents for the first time since May, the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center has re-entered outbreak protocol, putting restrictions on visitation and activities again.
Once again, the facility must go two consecutive weeks of routine COVID-19 testing for its employees and residents without detecting a new positive case in order to leave outbreak protocol.
