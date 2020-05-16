Children peer through the front doors of Church at the Barn as the congregation gathers for a Tuesday night Bible study. As coronavirus restrictions ease on businesses, churches and other organizations, people are starting to venture out more for the first time in more than two months.
Mother Brooke Springer chats with daughter Ciella, 9, as community members gather in front of High Plains Community Church for an ice cream social as social distancing requirements ease with the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday.
Gillette clergy say they’re excited to resume in-person services, but also understand that things will be far from how people worshiped before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Gov. Mark Gordon has eased and modified statewide public health orders limiting the number of people allowed in a social gathering from 10 to 25. Places like churches, movie theaters and concert venues also can allow more than 25 if they have the space to also observe social distancing rules.
