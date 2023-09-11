The Gillette City Council rejected a rezoning request that would’ve changed a general commercial district in south Gillette into a heavy industrial district.
The property in question was a 14-acre lot between Arapahoe Avenue and Shoshone Avenue, east of Tractor Supply Company and Dollar General. The property owners had requested to rezone the property.
The city council unanimously rejected the proposal at its regular meeting last week, following the city planning commission’s unanimous rejection of it at an August meeting.
Bridget Griffin, a resident of the Sunburst subdivision whose house is right next to this property, asked the city council to reject the request last week.
“Rezoning won’t only devalue our property but degrade our lifestyle that was there when we purchased our homes,” she said.
When she moved into her home on Hopi Circle in the late 1980s, the property to the south was zoned for agriculture. When Shoshone Avenue was built, that property was rezoned to general commercial, which it remains to this day.
A general commercial district allows for businesses such as stores, offices, car dealerships, repair shops, gas stations and hotels.
Heavy industrial, on the other hand, allows for uses generally not compatible with residential or commercial activity. It covers a wide range of businesses, from veterinary clinics to junkyards, slaughterhouses and sexually oriented businesses.
Griffin said she and her neighbors have woken up to the noise of alarms and industrial equipment at 6 a.m. Gravel and dirt work has been going on, and the property’s owner has made several large piles of dirt behind her home, Griffin said.
Something similar happened in the 1990s, she said, and wind blew dirt and sand into her trees and affected their health.
Griffin got 50 residents in the neighborhood to sign a protest against the zoning change.
Griffin also told the city council that the notification signs that the city put up have been disappearing. One sign had been taken down before the Aug. 22 planning commission meeting. Griffin said she alerted the city, and another sign was put up, but that sign also disappeared before the city council meeting last week.
The rezoning request failed on a 0-7 vote. This followed a planning commission recommendation in August, when that board voted against this change 0-5.
The request came before the planning commission on Aug. 22.
City staff had recommended against the rezoning because it’s not in line with the city’s current comprehensive plan for the land, which suggests a use of general commercial.
“There are plenty of areas in Gillette that would be a good fit for this type of business,” Griffin said, adding that her neighborhood is not one of them.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.