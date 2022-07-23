 Skip to main content
Recognizing refugees: Youth service project raises awareness and gives aid to refugees

People stand near backpacks stuffed with supplies for refugees at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

The Gillette College Pronghorn Center was filled with more than 100 youth and youth leaders who raised awareness and prepped backpacks for refugees on Wednesday evening as part of an “Interfaith Youth, Refugee Service Project.”

The project brought youth from three churches together — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and New Life Wesleyan Church. Angi Klamm, Gillette’s stake communication director for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, said the planning for the event began six months ago.

Oksana Barchenko, a Ukrainian refugee who recently made her way out of the country, speaks to a group of youth and youth leaders gathered Wednesday at the Pronghorn Center in Gillette to prepare backpacks of supplies headed to other refugees.
Some of the items packed into backpacks Wednesday by community youth at the Pronghorn Center. The bags of supplies are destined for Church World Service, a nonprofit organization that helps those in need.

