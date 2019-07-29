A SkyWest plane landed safety at about noon Sunday after pilots notified local emergency crews that there was a mechanical problem in the 50-passenger jet.
Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said the plane indicated there was some problem with the left wing trim, but it was able to land safely at the Gillette-Campbell County Airport with 50 passengers and three crew aboard.
SkyWest spokesman Wes Horrocks said SkyWest flight 5117 was operating as United Express from Denver to Gillette. After safely landing, the aircraft taxied to the gate and customers deplaned normally.
The plane remains on the ground at the airport where mechanics are inspecting it to determine what the problem was, he said.
People who had booked the return flight to Denver on Sunday afternoon had to be rescheduled, with most of those leaving on Monday’s flights, Horrocks said.
The emergency notification was made to ensure that crews were there should the plane have difficulties in landing.
County spokeswoman Ivy Castleberry said emergency responders go through exercises annually and every three years have full-scale exercises to prepare for such events.
“They help all the emergency responders know exactly who’s going to respond and the process they’re going to use for it,” she said.
The time from the call to the landing was about 4 minutes, she said.
“Everyone was en route to the airport when the plane landed safely,” she said.
“It all worked the way it was supposed to,” Castleberry said. “We’re all thankful the plane landed like it was supposed to … and everyone was able to walk off and go home to their families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.