Statewide public health orders have been expanded by two more weeks, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
That also means that the mask requirements for schools still remain through the two-week extension.
The updated orders also carry over the same guidelines allowing large indoor events with more than 500 people up to 50% of a venue’s capacity with limited restrictions.
There remain no limitations on outdoor gatherings.
The updated orders go into effect April 16 and run through April 30.
Campbell County added six new confirmed cases Tuesday, bumping its active case count to 26, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,802 (73.93% as of April 12)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 4,827(65.41% as of April 12)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 753
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 501
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 26
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,281
- Number of active cases: 26
- Recoveries: 4,695
- Recoveries in past seven days: 19
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 3 (as of April 12)
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 58
- Number of probables: 8,783
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 356
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,287
- Number of active cases: 457
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 701
- Hospitalizations today: 19 (as of April 12)
