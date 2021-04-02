No one was hurt after the Campbell County Fire Department responded to seven grass fires totaling 167 acres by Hilight Road south of the turnoff to Highway 450 Thursday evening.
The fire department was able to quickly contain the fires with the help of crews from the North Antelope Rochelle and Black Thunder mines who brought equipment and fire engines to help with the suppression efforts.
