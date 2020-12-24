Campbell County added 23 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 to its total count Wednesday as its hospitalizations trended downward slightly.
There have now been 3,683 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 355 probables in the county since the pandemic began in March, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The number of COVID-19 patients at Campbell County Memorial Hospital fell to 15 as of Wednesday morning while its ICU continues to overflow.
The seven hospital ICU beds are full, with two of those going to COVID-19 patients. Of an additional 10 ICU beds the hospital put together to handle the overflow of ICU patients, five are occupied, said Dane Joslyn, a Campbell County Health spokeswoman.
Statewide, the number of COVID-19 hospitalizations remains high but has ticked downward as Campbell County’s remained near peak levels prior to the drop-off Wednesday.
There were 13 COVID-19 patients at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center’s COVID-19 ward Wednesday morning, Joslyn said.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 23
- Number of probables: 355
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 489
- Confirmed total since pandemic began:3,683
- Number of active cases: 223
- Recoveries: 3,778
- Recoveries in past seven days: 431
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 27
- Hospitalizations: 15
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 150
- Number of probables: 5,964
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 1,817
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 36,700
- Number of active cases: 2,033
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 373
- Hospitalizations: 161 (as of Dec. 21)
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 5,813 (994)
Natrona: 4,861 (1,409)
Campbell: 3,683 (355)
Fremont: 3,380 (499)
Albany: 3,124 (289)
Sweetwater: 2,701 (119)
Sheridan: 2,012 (420)
Weston: 379 (81)
Crook: 351 (25)
Johnson: 319 (191)
