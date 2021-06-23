Campbell County firefighters are battling a house fire on 1803 Plumcreek Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.
It is unknown if anyone was hurt or inside the house at the time.
Neighbor Bill Moravits lives a few houses down the street on the same side of the house when he learned of the fire.
At 12:43 p.m. he had just finished helping his wife bring home groceries and was about to watch some television when he smelled smoke and heard fire truck sirens and police car sirens.
Moravtis then walked down the street and looked up as firefighters attempted to put out the fire with multiple hoses, including one being shot down from atop a fire truck ladder.
As the hoses fired toward the asphalt shingled roof, he thought out loud, “If I’m guessing, it’s a total loss.”
Attempts were made to reach the fire department, but they were still at the scene fighting the fire.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
