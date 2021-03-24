The city of Gillette is waiving the $200 fee that is typically charged for people issued a municipal contempt bench warrant for a few weeks.
It will apply to anyone who has an established, court-ordered or forfeitable bond associated with a bench warrant. The waiver is on the contempt fee associated with the court having to issue a bench warrant because people haven't paid fines for their offenses.
