Two years too long

Ceremony at Rozet was postponed a year because of COVID, much to disappointment of the students, vets

In the words of Emily Driskill, it has been two years too long since Rozet Elementary School invited Campbell County veterans to their school.

Rozet Elementary Veterans Day
Rozet Elementary School student Ryley Carmen solemnly hands a thank you card to retired US Army Colonel Denton Knapp during Friday’s tribute to veterans at the school.

Marred by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic that shut down social gatherings for the better part of a year, the school, whose claim to fame is being “the most patriotic school in America,” had been missing veteran-related events the students hold near and dear to their hearts.

Rozet Elementary Veterans Day
US Navy veteran Paul Woessner is surrounded by students with hands held over their hearts as he carries the American flag into the Rozet Elementary School gymnasium Friday during a tribute to military veterans.
Rozet Elementary Veterans Day
Navy veteran Bryan Pownall salutes the American flag during the presentation of colors at Rozet Elementary School Friday afternoon.
Rozet Elementary Veterans Day
American Legion Post 7756 commander Lee Yake pins a red poppy to his uniform during Friday’s veterans tribute at Rozet Elementary. The red poppy serves as a symbol of hope for a peaceful future and as a sign of support for those in the Armed Forces community.
Rozet Elementary Veterans Day
Vietnam veteran Rich Thornburg, at right, holds his hand over his heart as the American Legion Post 42 and VFW Post 7756 conduct the presentation of colors at Rozet Elementary School Friday afternoon.
Rozet Elementary Veterans Day
Guest speaker US Army Colonel Denton Knapp speaks to the audience Friday afternoon at Rozet Elementary School.
Rozet Elementary Veterans Day
US Air Force Veteran Gary Rye is handed a hand-made card by Rozet Elementary School student Jace Brennan Friday afternoon during a tribute to veterans.

