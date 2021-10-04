Four teenagers were ticketed Saturday night for a string of egging incidents throughout the Lakeland Hills subdivision.
An officers stopped two vehicles that were seen driving fast near Second Street and Osborne Avenue around 9:30 p.m. A 31-year-old woman driving a 2008 GMC said that the teenagers in the other vehicle, a 2004 Chevy, had egged her car, said Police Lt. Brent Wasson.
