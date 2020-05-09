All but one of these city of Gillette projects — the Highway 50 project — is paid for with money from the Optional 1% Sales Tax.

Flying J Circle: Will be closed from Jack Plane Lane to Shipwheel Lane from Monday until June 21 for street repairs.

