The first snowstorm of December took Gillette by surprise Friday. More than 5 inches of snow was reported Friday morning.
A trace of snow was reported at the Northeast Wyoming Regional Airport at 5 p.m. Thursday, but starting at 3 a.m. Friday the snow really started to fall, said Scott Rudge, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota.
