An adult female from Sheridan County is the first confirmed case of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Wyoming, the state Department of Health has reported.
"WDH is following up to learn more details about the person's exposure risk and to identify and communicate with anyone who may have been in close contact with the patient," the department says in a press release. "Known contacts will be monitored for symptoms and tested if needed."
The woman has some recent history with domestic travel, the department says in the release.
Despite the diagnosis confirmation, Dr. Alexia Harrist, state health officer and epidemiologist, said the risk of transmission of COVID-19 in Wyoming is low and doesn't come as a surprise.
"We expected to identify a case in Wyoming at some point because the reach of the disease is clearly growing," she said in the press release. "Travelers to certain affected locations and close contacts of ill people are still overall at the highest risk of becoming ill."
Responding to the first Wyoming COVID-19 case, Gov. Mark Gordon said the state is as prepared as it can be.
"Our state has been planning for this situation for weeks and we will continue our coordinated efforts to address this threat," he said, according to the press release. "I pledge to work closely with our state agencies, federal partners and local officials to ensure we are implementing all the necessary steps to protect public health."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.