A vintage camper show begins at 10 a.m. Saturday on Ross Avenue in front of the Frontier Auto Museum.
The free event is 1970s themed and everyone is encouraged to dress up and take photos with friends. Attendees will enjoy music, food and campers.
Updated: June 17, 2022 @ 11:08 am
