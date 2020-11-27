After a day off from updating Wyoming’s COVID-19 numbers, Campbell County has 143 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since the Wyoming Department of Health’s last update on Wednesday.
Despite the rise in the county’s total cases, its active cases have dropped again, along with active cases throughout the state.
With 995 active cases, Campbell County fell below the 1,000 active case mark for the first time since crossing that threshold more than two weeks ago.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
Campbell County numbers
- Number of new confirmed cases: 143
- Number of probables: 243
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 435
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 2,699
- Number of active cases: 995
- Recoveries: 1,856
- Recoveries in past seven days: 643
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 12
- Hospitalizations: 18 (as of Nov. 26)
Wyoming numbers
- Number of new confirmed cases: 920
- Number of probables: 4,176
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 4,250
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 27,597
- Number of active cases: 9,858
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 215
- Hospitalizations: 224
County numbers
- Laramie: 4,040 (729)
- Natrona: 3,921 (848)
- Albany: 2,814 (239)
- Fremont: 2,873 (383)
- Campbell: 2,699 (243)
- Sheridan: 1,576 (305)
- Weston: 325 (71)
- Crook: 277 (22)
- Johnson: 211 (99)
