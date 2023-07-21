In the words of hip-hop duo OutKast, “you can plan a pretty picnic, but you can’t predict the weather.”
Despite all of the advances in technology and meteorology over the years, the weather can turn on a dime out of nowhere and ruin one’s plans, whether it’s a picnic or a rodeo with nearly 1,800 contestants.
The National High School Rodeo Association has made clear that it wants its high school and junior high finals moved to enclosed arenas starting in 2030, mainly for fairness for all of the contestants. For James Higginbotham, the executive director of the association, Monday night was the perfect example as to why.
While the weather in Gillette has been mostly mild this week, a storm Monday night delayed the start of the evening performance, and the ground was not in the greatest condition, especially for pole bending and barrel racing.
In a meeting with Campbell County Commissioners Tuesday, Higginbotham reiterated that his hope is to have the NHSFR contestants compete indoors so that everyone has a level playing field.
“My mission is to get our kids under cover for our national (high school) finals rodeo,” he said. “Our most important thing is our contestants, and our goal is to get them to where they can play ball.”
The NHSRA recently committed to holding the National Junior High Finals Rodeo in the Lazy E Arena in Guthrie, Oklahoma, for 14 years.
Higginbotham said he hopes to do the same with the NHSFR.
Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles said the concept that’s being vetted right now is a facility with two arenas. One would be “fully mechanically enclosed,” while the second one would still be covered but not fully air conditioned.
The construction of an indoor rodeo arena would cost tens of millions of dollars to construct and potentially more than $100 million. On top of that, the city and the county would be on the hook for the operations and maintenance costs of the new building.
And the NHSFR is only a couple of weeks out of the year, so Cam-plex would have to figure out what to do with the facility the rest of the year so that it can be used by the community as well as other regional or national events.
“How do you right-fit a facility to Gillette so that in those periods where you don’t have that peak national audience, how do you still make it accessible?” Lyles asked.
“It boils down to a ballot issue,” said Commissioner Del Shelstad. “The expense of that is something we need the whole community involved in, to say yes or no.”
Higginbotham said he’d like to see the NHSFR held in Gillette.
“I hope Gillette and Campbell County is in the process (of getting an indoor arena) when we make a decision that we’re going indoor,” Higginbotham said.
Commissioner Jim Ford asked what a long-term commitment is for the rodeo association. Higginbotham said it would be a 10-year contract, with the option of renewal after the 10 years.
“From our perspective, for this county and city, if we were to work to provide these facilities, the commitment for us is 30, 40 or more years, to operate a facility like that,” Ford said. “Ten years is a good long deal, but the decision extends beyond that for sure.”
For some rodeo contestants, they like rodeoing outdoors because of all the space.
“If it’s perfect weather, outdoor’s my preference,” said Ella Fagerhaug, a breakaway roper from South Dakota. “But indoor’s nice to have on hand.”
“I think I prefer outdoor, really. I don’t know, it’s just more open,” said Royce Breeden, a team roper from Carpenter, Wyoming.
Fagerhaug echoed this, saying that outdoor arenas feel “less tight and compacted and a little more free.”
Breeden said while he understands that indoor is a “more fair environment” for everyone, the uncertain conditions for outdoor arenas are just part of the sport.
“It’s what makes rodeo rodeo,” he said. “You’ve just got to work with what you’ve got.”
Peyton Black, who just competed in the National Junior High Finals and is heading into her freshman year, said she’s “a big fan” of indoor arenas, but competing outdoors helps build character.
“Life’s life,” she said. “You’re not going to get what you need every single time. It’s great to learn how to deal with it.”
Garrett Houin, a steer wrestler from Ohio, agreed.
“You just work around it, there’s nothing you can do about it,” he said. “You’re there, you paid money, go do it.”
Gillette is a long drive for many contestants, “but it sure is nice when they get there,” Higginbotham said.
But for many contestants, who’ve driven hundreds of miles to get to Gillette, they’d like to see an even playing field instead of leaving it up to the luck of the draw.
“Some of our kids that were up last night (after the rain), it’s almost unfair,” said Tana Drew, who competes in breakaway roping and goat tying for Ohio.
“Today the ground was perfect,” said Shelby Kate Askew, an Alabama pole bender who ran Tuesday morning.
Askew came in sixth in her performance, but her time of 20.958 seconds was faster than any time from Monday night. And Wednesday morning, 14 girls clocked in faster than Monday night’s fastest time.
Her teammate, Natalie Peacock, was not so lucky. The barrel racer had to run Monday night.
“It was bad,” she said. “But that’s just what it is.”
“The other night, with just that little bit of rain, there were no barrel runs that were even close,” said Lyndell Story, a rodeo mom from Montana.
But beyond the less than ideal conditions for the contestants, bad weather also is a safety concern for the horses, especially if the ground is muddy.
“If the horses struggle, they take one slip, that can cause problems in their legs,” she said.
Arizona’s Daisy Howell competes in reined cow horse, so she’s not bothered by the weather.
“For most rodeo people, it’s not a huge deal, it really isn’t,” Howell said. “It’s the size of the arena that we mainly care about.”
Houin said he prefers indoor arenas for multi-day rodeos, but outdoors for single-day rodeos.
“If it’s one day, everyone has the same bad weather,” he said.
Brock Beltz, who competes in team roping and tie-down roping for Pennsylvania, said he prefers the louder atmosphere of an indoor arena.
“There’s more of a crowd, and you get more hyped up in there,” he said.
His teammate Jayden Patrick agrees that big events deserve big venues, but in his opinion, outdoor arenas feel bigger.
“Indoor is nice because there’s definitely a lot less variables, but also when you’re inside, it doesn’t feel as big,” he said. “I like it when it feels big. When you come out here, you kind of want a pretty big show.”
Cari Trexler, a rodeo mom from Montana, said more and more parents are leaning toward indoor arenas.
“We want to level the playing field for these kids,” she said. “We’ve invested so much money and so much time into what we’re doing, to level the playing field would be amazing.”
Sunnie Cerezo, an Alabama athlete, said that high schoolers competing at the highest level shouldn’t have to see their hopes at a title dashed by a day of inclement weather.
“I feel like times have changed a lot, and there are indoor arenas available to us. So why not do the best you can for the kids?” Cerezo asked.
The NHSFR is made up of the top high school rodeo athletes in the country, and the facilities should reflect that, Fagerhaug said.
“The best contestants should have the best grounds, and if it’s pouring rain for three days and you’re in a foot of mud, that’s not the best,” she said. “And we deserve the best.”
