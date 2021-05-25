Twenty confirmed cases of COVID-19 were added to Campbell County’s total over the weekend as its uptick in new cases continues into a new week.
Despite the bump in new cases, the county’s active case county dropped from 64 on Friday to 49 on Monday, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Statewide, Campbell County continues to have the lowest percentage of its population fully vaccinated. At 15.51% fully vaccinated, it joins neighboring Crook County (16.96%) as the only two counties in Wyoming that have less than 20% of their populations fully vaccinated.
COVID-19 hospitalizations have increased in Wyoming as well. As of Monday, there were 58 COVID-19 patients in the state, 19 more than the start of the previous week, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 7,983 (as of May 24)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 6,818 (as of May 24)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 870
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 20
- Number of probables: 521
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 65
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,448
- Number of active cases: 49
- Recoveries: 4,859
- Recoveries in past seven days: 62
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 3
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 109
- Number of probables: 9,369
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 477
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 50,428
- Number of active cases: 460
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 713
- Hospitalizations today: 58
