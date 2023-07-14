The Campbell County Public Land Board has called its second special meeting this week following a tense meeting Wednesday night that veered between a closed and open session while concerns were aired about a recently appointed board member.
The lone topic of the meeting scheduled for Friday night is for land board members to consider asking the Campbell County Commissioners to remove a land board member they had appointed.
During the meeting Wednesday night, several land board members and Cam-plex Executive Director Aaron Lyles shared concerns about Mark Dorr, who the county selected as one of three new land board appointments that began July 1, and openly talked about whether to recommend removing him from the board.
During the meeting, Lyles named concerns stemming from a meeting that he and Dorr had early last week. He said Dorr talked about potentially reducing his salary to a lower base plus commission and questioned his association with former Cam-plex general manager Dan Barks.
Lyles then said that Dorr had a conversation with “reporters” after a land board meeting last week in which Dorr raised suspicions about him, which he described as an escalation, and that he said violates the board’s code of conduct.
“I’m not aware that I’ve said anything that falls into that realm,” Dorr said.
Lyles added that Dorr told him that a commissioner had told Dorr that if that commissioner was elected Dorr would become the executive director of Cam-plex.
“That’s a mischaracterization of a conversation,” Dorr said. “What I said was that one of the people who was running for county commission on the front end said that if they won election, they would like me to consider being general manager. And I said to them that that was ridiculous, because I don’t have any of the qualifications to even be considered to do something like this. That’s what I said.”
He said that having a conversation between himself, Lyles and land board chairman Chuck Land could have resolved their issues.
“Instead this has turned into this giant fireball,” Dorr said.
Lyles said Dorr described to him a mandate from commissioners to make changes to the land board and Cam-plex.
Dorr said he didn’t describe a mandate, rather, he said he felt based on past conversations with commissioners and specific questions during his interview for the land board that he had a sense of what commissioners wanted him to bring to the board.
Lyles also said that Dorr talked about the commissioners wanting to replace land board member Skyler Pownall next, which Dorr denied.
Pownall, while on video call during the meeting, said that he and Dorr had talked and had a good dialogue. While he has concerns about Dorr, he said he hopes the board can move forward.
“But if you’re here to go behind the scenes and rattle cages, I’ll be the first one to make a motion to ask the county to look at your removal,” Pownall said.
The commissioners can remove an appointed board member without cause and the land board can recommend one of its own for removal.
“We are going to trust the board,” said commissioner Kelley McCreery. “If they recommend something then we will consider it, but we don’t make that decision.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.