Sixth graders experience a day as a soldier in WWII

It was March of 1942 when the man stepped uncertainly off of a train for basic training.
He was uncomfortable. His hair was unkempt, he was tired and most of all, he didn’t know what to expect. In his short lifetime, he hadn’t traveled outside of Campbell County, much less Wyoming. As he made his way into the depot, he didn’t know if he’d ever make it back.
He was soon met by Army sergeants who took him to his first stop: The barber shop. Not only did the clean military buzz cut ensure he didn’t have hair in his face, it also removed the possibility of any lice making their itchy way across his scalp.
Next, he received his clothing. In today’s world, someone’s outfit can mark individuality. In 1942, that identity was stripped to unify a group of soldiers preparing to become one unit. Along with the T-shirt, socks and battlefield gear, a .30 caliber rifle was also handed to him.
He was preparing for war.
The man remained unnamed in Greg Bennick’s explanation of a soldier’s entry into service. He could’ve been any of the 116 Campbell County soldiers who made his way to the depot at the beginning of World War II. But through the universal story, Bennick, a retired Army command sergeant, was able to teach sixth graders across the school district the uncertainty of war and entering the service.
Under Bennick’s watchful eye, students were called to attention and taught how to stand “at ease.”
Throughout the course of a morning or afternoon, sixth graders at the Rockpile Museum’s World War II Days learned about not only entering into service but also what service was like once soldiers made their way through the gateway that was the depot. It was a combined effort to give the local 11- and 12-year-olds a taste of what a soldier’s day was like in war, while preserving the 80-year-old history that is now losing more and more of those who were there to remember it.
A day in the life
The museum’s WWII Days has been ongoing since 2017 thanks to employees and a host of volunteers, Director Robert Henning said. Throughout the course of two days at the end of March, all of the district’s sixth graders make their way through four categories set up in Cam-plex Energy Hall: Entering service, women in the war, letters home and equipment.
Since its introduction, the days have gone through some changes, said Penny Schroder, education coordinator at the museum. But unchanged is that for two days, 679 students literally tasted food and touched items from the war.
They also considered more difficult concepts in a video that read aloud letters compiled from local veterans.
At the end of the video, students received a card with a Campbell County veteran and a short write-up of his or her story. They were then tasked with writing their own letter home as the veteran they held in their hand.
Austin Mankin sat looking at his card, head tilted to the left and eyes darting between the card and his blank letter and back, considering.
“He died while he was standing guard on his ship. He was washed overboard,” he said of his veteran, Dareld Study. “What do I write home?”
After pondering what to write for a few minutes, Austin settled on writing a letter of hope.
“Dear mom and dad, I met a new friend, he’s really nice and kind. I’m standing guard on the ship but I’m guessing there will be a storm coming soon. Well, I love you very much and I hope I survive.”
Austin said he chose to write the letter the way he did because he thought that’s what Study’s parents would like to hear.
“I had to write a message before I died and (Study) might not have been able to write it fully,” he explained.
It was a moment doused in the stark reality that many soldiers didn’t make it home. For Schroder, the entire event is steeped in the stories of those soldiers, making sure their sacrifices are passed on since fewer and fewer WWII vets are still alive to tell the tales on their own.
Students also used the letters to write about the food they ate and equipment they used day-to-day, something else they were able to experience during their time at Cam-plex.
Spam and spaghetti
Typically used to describe the weather, the words “cold” and “wet” were used to express many students’ reactions to the Chef Boyardee spaghetti and Spam they tested as part of their hands-on experience.
Cliff and Sue Knesel explained the history behind what the soldiers carried each day, along with interesting tidbits about Hector Boiardi, the chef behind today’s Chef Boyardee ravioli cans. Boiardi earned a gold star — one of the highest military honors a civilian can receive — for his efforts keeping a production plant running to supply soldiers with canned food during the war 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“I like it cold,” said Hillcrest’s Zoie Bridwell of the canned spaghetti. “It’s good but it’s not like amazing. I think some of (the soldiers) liked it but they just had to eat it since it’s the only thing they had to eat.”
Spam, a good source of protein, was very popular in the war due to the difficulty of getting fresh meat to soldiers. It was a way for those at home to take care of family from afar, sending care packages of the canned goods.
Food and water were items soldiers carried with them in their packs daily, a pack Mac Hillius was able to try on for himself that Thursday morning.
“It’s going to make my shoulders fall off,” he said, hopping on his toes to distribute the pack’s weight more evenly. “Even on the first day of school, my backpack’s not even half this heavy.”
Mac spoke to the innovation of packs since the 1940s, appreciating the fact that backpacks today have more back support than 80 years ago. As he said, it was a different time, which was clear by not only the packs but also the rifles, money, newspaper clippings and uniforms the students were able to touch and see.
It was a historical divide as the students, born in the early 2010s, delved into now historical artifacts.
It didn’t carry with it the danger that those soldiers experienced but it did make students consider their lives today and contrast them with the lives those not much older than themselves participated in when they went into battle.
“I like thinking about the old times to modern times,” said Aubrie Carter, of Pronghorn Elementary. “I also like learning through stories that are passed down from generation to generation.”
Aubrie added that because of post traumatic stress from the war and those veterans now dying, it’s hard to hear a firsthand account. The WWII Days have ensured those histories continue to make their way to young students each year.
That’s the overall goal of the numerous hours and weeks of preparation spent putting together the annual event. It’s a way for history to be passed on in a non-traditional atmosphere, an atmosphere reminiscent of what a day in the war was like — a rich history made up of millions of ordinary people who helped ensure safety and freedom for not only America but other countries as well.
