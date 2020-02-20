The 42nd annual Campbell County Children’s Festival is from 9:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. March 7 at Cam-plex Central Pavilion.
This year’s theme is “The Barnyard.” There will be an ambulance, police and sheriff vehicles, a photo station and more than 25 interactive booths for children to enjoy and parents to learn about the many services available in Campbell County.
Sign up this week for our FREE daily e-mail newsletter and receive updates to the stories and breaking news you care about in Campbell County. Two lucky winners that sign-up by Friday, Feb. 21 will win a $50 Chamber Gift Certificate!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.