A 40-year-old man was arrested in Crook County on warrants and a number of charges after leading state troopers on a high speed chase Thursday morning.
Shortly before 7 a.m. Thursday, Wyoming Highway Patrol received a REDDI report on the man’s car, a 2017 Honda Accord that was traveling east on I-90 near mile marker 85, between Buffalo and Gillette. A trooper caught up to the car at mile marker 116, about 10 miles west of Gillette, and saw erratic driving, said Wyoming Highway Patrol Lt. Tim Boumeester.
