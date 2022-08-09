Once completing the obstacle course, the final member of each relay team has to climb a tall structure and hit a buzzer on top of it, stopping the clock measuring the time it takes each team to finish the relay.
LEFT| Teams Wild Thang and Energizer Bunnies competed as the lone two teams in the women’s division, ages 18 and up. The obstacle course required competitors to jump, climb, balance, slide and hang throughout several stunts without touching the ground.
Crew members with Ninja Nation facilitated the event as contestants navigated the obstacle course. That included mop-up duty, keeping the course dry through an off-and-on drizzle Saturday night at the Campbell County Fair.
A dark sky, steady winds and a little rain didn't stop the 17 teams and 68 competitors signed up for the first Ninja Nation event at the Campbell County Fair from making sure the competition went on without a hitch.
The American Ninja Warrior-style attraction drew a sizable crowd and field of contestants to Morningside Park Saturday night.
