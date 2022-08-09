A dark sky, steady winds and a little rain didn't stop the 17 teams and 68 competitors signed up for the first Ninja Nation event at the Campbell County Fair from making sure the competition went on without a hitch.

The American Ninja Warrior-style attraction drew a sizable crowd and field of contestants to Morningside Park Saturday night.

