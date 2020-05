Economic outlook

When looking at local unemployment claims, it’s easy to pinpoint exactly when the COVID-19 pandemic hit the Campbell County economy.

There were only 37 initial/new unemployment claims and 207 ongoing ones during the week ending March 14. One week later after businesses and public places began to close because of the coronavirus, the number of initial claims jumped from 37 to 254.

A week after that it nearly doubled to 550. That was the peak for the new unemployment claims and the numbers steadily decreased to 202 until the week ending May 2.

But just because the number of initial claims has dropped doesn’t mean the county's overall unemployment has. It just means that fewer people are submitting that original claim, the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services reports.

Overall, the number of continued unemployment claims has continued to grow. The 207 claims that had continued week to week in early March jumped to 1,530 as of May 2.

Across the state, there were more than 20,000 continued claims that week.

And not every industry has suffered equally. While the mining, quarrying and oil and gas extraction industry is at the top of many Wyomingites’ minds, it’s not the one that’s hurting.

The leisure and hospitality industry, which includes motels and restaurants that have seen little business the past two months account for 5,100 of the state's continued unemployment claims, more than double the next-highest.

In comparison, the construction industry had about 2,000 continued claims, while the mining/extraction industry was at 1,958.

One of the jobs that will not see much of a drop in employment are truck drivers, so getting a commercial driver's license might be a good idea now, said Ty Stockton, spokesman for the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services.

Another area that actually has seen an increase in demand is computer sciences. As more and more people have started working from home during, proficient computer skills and technical access has becoming more valuable, said Wenlin Liu, chief economist of the Wyoming Economic Analysis Division.