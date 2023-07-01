From exploding fireworks to downpours and clown contests, Gillette’s Fourth of July celebrations have seen it all.
For 16 hours, the city puts its best foot forward as workers cook up thousands of hot dogs, organize a host of floats and round out the day with the glitz and glam of a fireworks show. All together, about 100 employees and more volunteers make sure everything flows without a hitch — it’s a tradition built up over decades of years of service.
For the 40th year, Rec Center employees will oversee the activities and parade that locals have come to know and love. Thanks to experience in many areas, workers have also learned how to plan for different pieces of the puzzle early so there’s, hopefully, no surprise mishaps.
“It’s a lot of people but the day’s a lot of fun,” said Adam Gibson, recreation superintendent. “It doesn’t feel like work.”
The 2023 celebration will feature fan-favorites like the volunteer firefighter pancake feed, 4-mile run, mud volleyball and late night fireworks, along with a special flyover by a long-range heavy bomber plane during the parade.
The beginning of the 16-hour day — themed “Freedom Rings True, Under the Red, White, and Blue” — starts with the annual pancake feed at the fire department’s Station No. 1. If timed just right, anyone wanting to join in the 4-mile run/walk can also enjoy some hot cakes before taking to the asphalt.
The race is the only event of the day that costs money, Gibson said. That’s because it’s part of the Feet Don’t Fail Me Now race series that’s ongoing throughout the summer. Registration begins at 9 a.m. for activities at Bicentennial Park and mud volleyball teams are normally quick on the draw to sign up because there’s a cap of 48 teams for the tournament.
The parade will begin about a half hour later than past years to account for a special appearance by a B-1B Lancer from the Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. Gillette is one of eight cities the planes will fly over as they celebrate America’s birthday, said Darla Cotton, who’s in charge of the parade.
The planes can reach speeds of 900 mph or more and Cotton said people can expect to see them in the sky at about 11:10 a.m. This year’s grand marshals are the color and honor guards from five different local agencies that present the flags at major events, funerals and holidays.
In 1980, Cotton remembers rolling down the parade route in her roller skates, advertising for her parents who owned the roller rink.
“It was just fun,” she remembered. “I’m not talking in-line skates or rollerblades, these were the real deal, four-wheel roller skates.”
Since then, the route has changed to factor in the increase in floats and numbers, following Second Street for about 1.5 miles from Osborne Avenue to Burma Avenue. Four announcers will set up near NAPA, Braccetto’s Salon, the American Legion and the Rockpile Museum.
Handicap parking will run from First Street to Second Street on Gillette Avenue and Cotton said that unless visitors want to stay for some extra time after the parade is over, they should park south of Second Street. City workers will sweep and clean up after the parade is over, so anyone who’s parked north of Second Street, even those in the fire department parking lot, will be trapped until the cleaning crew files out.
Activities including mud volleyball, the pie eating contest, the strongman/woman competition and kids games all begin at noon. JR’s laser tag and archery tag are also back this year.
At 10 p.m., the fireworks display kicks off at Cam-plex where people can either sit in the stands at Morningside Park or bring their own seats. Gibson said that the Ice Cream Cafe, the Drift — a snow cone vendor — and Suki Hibachi will be on-site for those wanting a little food to go along with the show.
